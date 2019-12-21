Global  

Texans win AFC South title with victory over Bucs

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bradley Roby returned one of Jameis Winston’s four interceptions for a touchdown and Ka’imi Fairburn snapped a fourth-quarter tie with his third field goal Saturday, lifting the Houston Texans to a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fourth AFC South title in five years. Roby raced 27 yards […]
