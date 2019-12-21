Residents in East Gippsland are still being told to monitor the precarious conditions.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gippsland2020 RT @mjfly1: Yeah massive East Gippsland fires are still out of control but Logie's place is out back of Reedy Flat so it was Ensay fire not… 4 days ago Mark Flynn Yeah massive East Gippsland fires are still out of control but Logie's place is out back of Reedy Flat so it was En… https://t.co/sxGdJjeE5n 6 days ago Dougy's Daily Digest Massive Gippsland fires downgraded but several large blazes still out of control https://t.co/iWVn6dOUfz via @skinnergj 6 days ago Kit Kennedy Thinking of my Gippsland people today. Stay safe. Leave early. What a nervous couple of days lay ahead for us.… https://t.co/19a1zUvnkk 6 days ago Pol Bellocs Gosselin RT @UgoEcology: Massive Gippsland fires downgraded but several large blazes still out of control https://t.co/BL7pez0Fwh vía @theage 6 days ago Ugo Scaglione Craxi Massive Gippsland fires downgraded but several large blazes still out of control https://t.co/BL7pez0Fwh vía @theage 6 days ago Move2Sydney Massive Gippsland fires downgraded but several large blazes still out of control https://t.co/CmkThXIRwH 1 week ago