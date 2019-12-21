el niño/el negro RT @nataliealund: Fatal stabbing victim Clayton Beathard, who played football at Long Island University, was the brother of @nfl QB @cjbeat… 9 seconds ago

Mark Carrington UG: Clayton Beathard, brother to 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, stabbed to death in Nashville… https://t.co/1XakiidToQ 1 minute ago

49ers Webzone Clayton Beathard, CJ Beathard's brother, fatally stabbed in Nashville #49ers [@TheNinersWire, @KyleAMadson] https://t.co/oJt4PZOfmz 2 minutes ago

Jerry Lints RT @KPIXtv: Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, died in an early-morning bar fight in Nashville, police said. htt… 3 minutes ago

Tim Williams Younger Brother Of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard Killed In Stabbing #Topbuzz https://t.co/2ZJFz8CCl6 5 minutes ago

Tracy RT @usatodaysports: Sad day for the San Francisco 49ers and the city of Nashville after tragic stabbing. https://t.co/B7fZXvzAP2 5 minutes ago

Brian K RT @MaioccoNBCS: Tragic news: Nashville Police identify Clayton Beathard, younger brother of #49ers C.J. Beathard, as one of two victims in… 6 minutes ago