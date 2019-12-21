Global  

Clayton Beathard, brother to 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, stabbed to death in Nashville

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Clayton Beathard, brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, was killed after being stabbed Saturday morning outside a Nashville bar.
