Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Johnson leads Tenn. State to 86-71 win over Blue Mountain

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
NASHVILLE (AP) — Shakem Johnson had a season-high 27 points as Tennessee State topped Blue Mountain College 86-71 on Saturday. Johnson shot 11 for 13 from the field. Michael Littlejohn had 19 points for Tennessee State (8-5), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Wesley Harris added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Emmanuel Egbuta had […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Ohio Shines As Key State For Republicans To Win Electoral Votes

Ohio Shines As Key State For Republicans To Win Electoral Votes 00:32

 Ohio used to be a hotspot for presidential elections but then it dropped its electoral power and many tossed it aside. According to CNN, its population hasn’t grown much and it went from 25 electoral votes to 18. Even so, the state remains important for Republican candidates to pass the 270...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Makes First Public Comments About Demand For Violent Crime Reduction Plan [Video]Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Makes First Public Comments About Demand For Violent Crime Reduction Plan

Mayor Johnson spoke at the Chamber of Commerce State of the City luncheon on Monday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:28Published

Boise State wins the Mountain West Conference Championship defeating Hawaii 31-10 on the blue [Video]Boise State wins the Mountain West Conference Championship defeating Hawaii 31-10 on the blue

The Boise State Broncos defeated Hawaii 31-10 on the blue to win the Mountain West Championship.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boyd helps ETSU roll over Cleveland State 80-55

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tray Boyd III had 16 points as East Tennessee State rolled to its fourth straight win, an 80-55 victory over Cleveland State on...
Seattle Times

Cobalt Blue seeks State Significant Development status for Broken Hill Cobalt Project

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) is seeking to have the Broken Hill Cobalt Project declared a State Significant Development approval under the NSW...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.