Johnson leads Tenn. State to 86-71 win over Blue Mountain

Saturday, 21 December 2019 () NASHVILLE (AP) — Shakem Johnson had a season-high 27 points as Tennessee State topped Blue Mountain College 86-71 on Saturday. Johnson shot 11 for 13 from the field. Michael Littlejohn had 19 points for Tennessee State (8-5), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Wesley Harris added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Emmanuel Egbuta had […]
