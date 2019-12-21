Global  

New photos: Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, make Christmas puddings

Saturday, 21 December 2019
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George make puddings for the Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas program.
Credit: Wochit
News video: Prince Philip Is In The Hospital

Prince Philip Is In The Hospital 00:30

 Extra reports that Prince Philip is in the hospital, just days before Christmas. The 98-year-old British royal, who retired from his duties in 2017, is reportedly being kept in the hospital for a few days. He originally went to King Edward’s VII’s Hospital in London for an appointment for a...

