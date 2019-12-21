New photos: Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, make Christmas puddings

Extra reports that Prince Philip is in the hospital, just days before Christmas.
The 98-year-old British royal, who retired from his duties in 2017, is reportedly being kept in the hospital for a few days.
He originally went to King Edward’s VII’s Hospital in London for an appointment for a...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Update Gaming TIps New photos: Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, make Christmas pudd… https://t.co/JsiU2AMb9N 19 minutes ago
DSMWcom New photos: Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, make Christmas https://t.co/Wh2Hkd5KWU 48 minutes ago
Jeffrey L. Klump New photos: Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, make Christmas pudd… https://t.co/ktZErxCsmY 1 hour ago
JudithLogan New photos: Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, make Christmas pudd… https://t.co/b8leXW2WyX 1 hour ago
The Breaking News Headlines New photos: Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, make Christmas pudd… https://t.co/YhYqbbLD9O 2 hours ago