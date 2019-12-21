Global  

Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch UW-Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl

Seattle Times Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
All eyes are on Chris Petersen as the UW coach takes on his former team in what will be his final game as Husky head coach. Follow along as UW (7-5) battles Boise State (12-1) in the Las Vegas Bowl.
