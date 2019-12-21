Kevin de Bruyne: Pep Guardiola hails midfielder's performance in Leicester win



Recent related videos from verified sources Pep: 'Fantastic' Leicester no surprise Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Leicester's 'fantastic' form in the Premier League and always believed they would challenge for the top four this season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33Published 1 day ago Pep: KBD is extraordinary Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is full of praise for Kevin de Bruyne after his man-of-the-match display against Arsenal. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:21Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City: Pep Guardiola pleased with Man City's comeback win Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was pleased with his side's performance and full of praise for Kevin Kevin de Bruyne in their 3-1 win over Leicester City.

BBC Sport 5 hours ago



That was the best he has played in a long time – Guardiola marvels at ´fighter´ De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne had one of his best games for a long time as Manchester City came from behind to beat Leicester City, according to manager Pep Guardiola. Jamie...

SoccerNews.com 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this