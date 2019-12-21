Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Kevin de Bruyne: Pep Guardiola hails midfielder's performance in Leicester win

BBC News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Kevin de Bruyne's "incredible" display in Manchester City's win over Leicester "was the best he has played in a long time", says boss Pep Guardiola.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Guardiola wishes new Arsenal boss Arteta well

Guardiola wishes new Arsenal boss Arteta well 00:40

 Pep Guardiola wishes his former assistant Mikel Arteta all the best at Arsenal and he is sure he will do an excellent job.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep: 'Fantastic' Leicester no surprise [Video]Pep: 'Fantastic' Leicester no surprise

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Leicester's 'fantastic' form in the Premier League and always believed they would challenge for the top four this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published

Pep: KBD is extraordinary [Video]Pep: KBD is extraordinary

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is full of praise for Kevin de Bruyne after his man-of-the-match display against Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City: Pep Guardiola pleased with Man City's comeback win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was pleased with his side's performance and full of praise for Kevin Kevin de Bruyne in their 3-1 win over Leicester City.
BBC Sport

That was the best he has played in a long time – Guardiola marvels at ´fighter´ De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne had one of his best games for a long time as Manchester City came from behind to beat Leicester City, according to manager Pep Guardiola. Jamie...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.