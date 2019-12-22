Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brazilian president concedes he shouldn't have accused a reporter of having 'the face of a homosexual'

SBS Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
"You have the face of a homosexual, but that doesn't mean I'm going to accuse you of being a homosexual," Jair Bolsonaro said in remarks he has since retreated from.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Proud homophobe’ Jair Bolsonaro apologises after telling journalist he has the ‘face of a homosexual’

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has apologised for targeting a reporter with an anti-gay outburst. The far-right Brazilian leader, who is a self-proclaimed...
PinkNews Also reported by •RIA Nov.

Brazil's president says journalist has a 'homosexual's face' at heated press conference

Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro blasted a journalist and said he has a "homosexual's face" during a heated news conference Friday over questions about his...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.