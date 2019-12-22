Global  

Bogdanovic, Gobert lead Jazz past Hornets 114-107

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-107 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Jazz (18-11), and Joe Ingles had 14 points, including two pivotal 3s in the fourth […]
