Bouyea carries San Francisco over UC Davis 93-84

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points as San Francisco beat UC Davis 93-84 on Saturday. Charles Minlend, Josh Kunen and Jimbo Lull added 16 points apiece for the Dons. Minlend also had seven assists for the Dons, while Kunen posted seven rebounds and five assists. San Francisco (10-3) posted a season-high 24 […]
