AP source: White Sox, LHP Keuchel agree to $55M, 3-year deal

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have agreed to a $55 million, three-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the agreement had not been announced. The 31-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros […]


