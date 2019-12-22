Global  

Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel reaches deal with Chicago White Sox

Free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel has agreed to a three-year, $55 million deal with the Chicago White Sox.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: White Sox' Tim Anderson Gives Gifts To Amateur Player

White Sox' Tim Anderson Gives Gifts To Amateur Player 01:07

 The shortstop fave $1,000 in holiday presents to Kelvion Jelks, who is part of the White Sox Amateur City Elite U13 baseball program.

