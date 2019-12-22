Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Schwartz nails 3 at buzzer, Colorado beats Dayton in OT

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — D’shawn Schwartz nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, McKinley Wright IV scored a season-high 29 points and Colorado beat No. 13 Dayton 78-76 in overtime Saturday. The Buffaloes (10-2) trailed by 14 in the first half, led by eight in the second and came away with the win after Obi Toppin hit […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FagesMark

Mark Fages THIS is @DaytonMBB ALWAYS! Had this date circled. Play a bunch of nobodies at home & LOSE the BIG game. They’re gon… https://t.co/fYmxtz0YOx 5 minutes ago

CBTonNBC

College Basketball Talk Schwartz nails 3 at buzzer, Colorado beats Dayton in OT https://t.co/8pPGCa4Ug7 https://t.co/oEtA9cDZ2g 28 minutes ago

DavidaStaab

Davida Staub "Schwartz Nails 3 at Buzzer, Colorado Beats Dayton in OT" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/vSUdOoGDM5 41 minutes ago

AmeliaJRobinson

Amelia Robinson "Schwartz Nails 3 at Buzzer, Colorado Beats Dayton in OT" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/0ovPyaKMKj 44 minutes ago

9NEWS

9NEWS Denver RT @9NEWSSports: D'Shawn Schwartz nails 3 at buzzer, @CUBuffsMBB beats No. 13 Dayton in OT https://t.co/OoF9YcAyyv #9sports #CUBuffs https… 57 minutes ago

9NEWS

9NEWS Denver Schwartz nails 3 at buzzer, Colorado beats Dayton in OT https://t.co/mxmOhDUbzS 58 minutes ago

9NEWSSports

9NEWS Sports Denver D'Shawn Schwartz nails 3 at buzzer, @CUBuffsMBB beats No. 13 Dayton in OT https://t.co/OoF9YcAyyv #9sports #CUBuffs https://t.co/u2jVYgjPTT 58 minutes ago

allisonsessions

Allison sessions RT @AP_Top25: D'shawn Schwartz nails 3 at buzzer, Colorado beats No. 13 Dayton in OT. @aseligmanap >> https://t.co/bxIS8pn5hS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.