Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cuba appoints first Prime Minister in decades

Hindu Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Newly-appointed PM Manuel Marrero Cruz has been Cuba's tourism minister for 15 years
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

irannewsdaily

irannewsdaily Cuba appoints first prime minister in over 40 years TEHRAN (Iran News) – Manuel Marrero Cruz has been named as Cuba… https://t.co/J9Tu5FeUMg 30 minutes ago

SinanOku5

Sinan Okçu RT @TRTWorldNow: Cuba appoints Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country's first prime minister in more than 40 years https://t.co/e8dBZE6nvE 1 hour ago

NIDAHASAnews

NIDAHASA News Cuba appoints Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country's first prime minister in more than 40 years. 2 hours ago

kaalicharan

Abhishek Joshi RT @FernFly: Cuba names first Prime Minister in 43 years https://t.co/QIZQmG8zgr 2 hours ago

Marut_

मारुत RT @airnewsalerts: Cuba: President Miguel Díaz-Canel appoints #ManuelMarreroCruz as country's first prime minister in more than 40 years. 2 hours ago

FR24news

FR24 News Cuba appoints new Prime Minister, first for 43 years https://t.co/aEVZAgG8W4 https://t.co/HwwLAzSXfT 2 hours ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News Cuba: President Miguel Díaz-Canel appoints #ManuelMarreroCruz as country's first prime minister in more than 40 years. 2 hours ago

FernFly

Abhilasha Cuba names first Prime Minister in 43 years https://t.co/QIZQmG8zgr 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.