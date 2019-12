23 dead as protests grow against India citizenship law

You Might Like

Tweets about this Pakistan Updates 23 dead as protests grow against India citizenship law Violent protests against India’s citizenship law that exclu… https://t.co/JCjlePKTCY 12 minutes ago Ghazali Zishan RT @MubeenMusaddiq: 23 Dead as Protests Grow Against India Citizenship Law https://t.co/8Uve2sZCYM 14 minutes ago Somali Info 23 dead as protests grow against India citizenship law https://t.co/JgPEyLrUVA 14 minutes ago sajid hassan khan RT @PTVNewsOfficial: 23 dead as protests grow against India citizenship law Violent protests against India’s citizenship law that excludes… 18 minutes ago Yaadlinks Radio "23 Dead as Protests Grow Against India Citizenship Law" by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS via NYT https://t.co/fpyCAtw4C6 25 minutes ago Mike Bloomfield 23 Dead As Protests Grow Against India Citizenship Law https://t.co/JF9RobuKS3 26 minutes ago Simon Klassenkampf 23 Dead as Protests Grow Against India Citizenship Law https://t.co/BWd6fsGF5q 26 minutes ago Abd laziz Oubairouk 23 Dead as Protests Grow Against India Citizenship Law#World https://t.co/9PpmGacaqm 26 minutes ago