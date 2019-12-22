Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

FIFA Club World Cup: Liverpool players sing and dance after lifting title for the first time in club's history

DNA Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Roberto Firmino's goal in the extra-time against Flamengo in Doha helps Liverpool lift the Club World Cup for the first time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup

Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup 01:07

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph [Video]Klopp lost for words after Club World Cup triumph

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he struggled to put his feelings into words after winning the Club World Cup. A Roberto Firmino goal in extra-time gave them a 1-0 victory over Flamengo and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Exhausted Klopp hails incredible night for Liverpool [Video]Exhausted Klopp hails incredible night for Liverpool

Juergen Klopp hails his players after Liverpool won the Club World Cup by beating Flamengo 1-0 in extra time.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool star Salah bemoans lack of protection from referee at Club World Cup

Mohamed Salah felt Liverpool’s players were not protected from Monterrey’s “very aggressive” tactics in the Reds’ Club World Cup semi-final victory on...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •MENAFN.comDaily StarSify

Youngest ever Liverpool team taken to school in League Cup

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — The youngest ever Liverpool team to play a competitive game was taken to school in the English League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Al Jazeera

Tweets about this

7Dnews

7D News The game ended goalless after 90 minutes, but it was Firmino’s strike in extra time that gave the English side the… https://t.co/rloiFx4MzI 5 seconds ago

Michael_Bognar

Michael Bognar RT @SkySportsStatto: 🏆 Liverpool have won their 47th major honour – extending their English record, 2 ahead of Man Utd 18 League Champions… 6 seconds ago

AngieMcCall09

Angie McCall RT @OptaJoe: 2 - Liverpool have become the second English side to win the FIFA Club World Cup, and the first since Manchester United in 200… 22 seconds ago

AliHashimi94

Mie RT @BBST15: #ClubWC - FINAL FT: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo 🇧🇷 ⚽️ Roberto Firmino 99' LIVERPOOL Juara FIFA Club World Cup 2019! 🏆 http… 43 seconds ago

AmirMerican

Amir Merican RT @KIopptinho: Jordan Henderson will forever be the first Liverpool captain, as well as first captain of any English club, that lifted the… 52 seconds ago

thefaridaadamu

STEMinist RT @AJEnglish: Liverpool win maiden #FIFAClubWorldCup — in pictures https://t.co/fH6HnDmqih https://t.co/5jP12fTieq 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.