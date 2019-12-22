Global  

Bills squander AFC East hopes in loss to Patriots

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Buffalo nearly did enough to stave off New England’s claim to an 11th straight AFC East title. Josh Allen and the Bills’ defense couldn’t finish the job. A late Patriots touchdown and an Allen-led drive that stalled in the red zone ended Buffalo’s hopes of winning its first division crown since […]
News video: Brady Reflects On Pats' Mentality After Winning 11th Straight AFC East

Brady Reflects On Pats' Mentality After Winning 11th Straight AFC East 01:29

 Tom Brady speaks to the media after the Patriots beat the Bills to win the AFC East for the 11th straight time.

