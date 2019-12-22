Global  

23 dead as protests grow against India citizenship law

Sunday, 22 December 2019
23 dead as protests grow against India citizenship lawNew Delhi – Violent protests against India’s citizenship law that excludes Muslim immigrants swept the country over the weekend despite the government’s ban on public assembly and suspension of internet services in many parts, raising the nationwide death toll to 23, police said. Nine people died in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, said state police spokesman Pravin Kumar. He said most of the victims were young people but denied police were responsible. Indian students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and locals participate in a protest demonstration against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP) “Some of them died...
News video: Thousands Arrested In Protests Over India's Citizenship Law

Thousands Arrested In Protests Over India's Citizenship Law 01:02

 The Citizenship Amendment Act grants Indian citizenship to immigrants from three nearby countries — unless they're Muslim.

