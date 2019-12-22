Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Scott Morrison apologises for holidaying while Australia burns

SBS Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Scott Morrison has apologised for upsetting people by going on holiday in Hawaii while much of Australia burned in the latest bushfire emergency.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis

Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis 02:01

 Scott Morrison apologised as his country faces record-breaking heat, drought and devastating wildfires.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.