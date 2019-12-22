UW’s defense certainly did that in the first half on Saturday, and the Huskies held on to send Chris Petersen out with a 38-7 win over his former team in the Las Vegas Bowl.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alex Bolton RT @seattletimes: BREAKING: Chris Petersen goes out a winner as UW rolls to 38-7 Las Vegas Bowl win over Boise State. Instant analysis fr… 12 minutes ago John Andrew Lyman RT @SeaTimesSports: BREAKING: Chris Petersen goes out a winner as UW rolls to 38-7 Las Vegas Bowl win over Boise State. Instant analysis… 14 minutes ago Paul Barrett RT @SeaTimesSports: UW’s defense dominated as the Huskies held on to send Chris Petersen out with a 38-7 win over his former team in the La… 18 minutes ago pam brewer Washington dominates defensively, sends Chris Petersen out with a Las Vegas Bowl win | The Seattle Times https://t.co/7pla8gDaMN 21 minutes ago Seattle Times Sports UW’s defense dominated as the Huskies held on to send Chris Petersen out with a 38-7 win over his former team in th… https://t.co/fW2bAWJl1B 29 minutes ago The Seattle Times BREAKING: Chris Petersen goes out a winner as UW rolls to 38-7 Las Vegas Bowl win over Boise State. Instant analy… https://t.co/Cx1VeUgAXA 52 minutes ago Seattle Times Sports BREAKING: Chris Petersen goes out a winner as UW rolls to 38-7 Las Vegas Bowl win over Boise State. Instant analy… https://t.co/sYtFh9xx9Q 53 minutes ago