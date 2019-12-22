Couturier scores shootout winner, Flyers beat Senators 5-4

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sean Couturier scored the shootout winner and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Saturday night. James van Riemsdyk led the Flyers (20-11-5) with two goals. Kevin Hayes and Jakub Voracek also scored. Brian Elliott made 30 saves. Tyler Ennis scored twice and Mark Borowiecki and Anthony Duclair added […] 👓 View full article

