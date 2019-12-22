Kohl helps Abilene Christian dominate Nicholls 79-61

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kolton Kohl had 22 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian dominated Nicholls 79-61 in Southland Conference play on Saturday night. The victory was Abilene Christian’s fifth straight win as the Wildcats opened league play with two victories. Abilene Christian took at 47-30 lead into the break. Nicholls rallied as the […] 👓 View full article

