Kohl helps Abilene Christian dominate Nicholls 79-61

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kolton Kohl had 22 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian dominated Nicholls 79-61 in Southland Conference play on Saturday night. The victory was Abilene Christian’s fifth straight win as the Wildcats opened league play with two victories. Abilene Christian took at 47-30 lead into the break. Nicholls rallied as the […]
