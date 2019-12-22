Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Giannis gets 3rd triple-double, Bucks rout Knicks 123-102

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks followed their big victory over the Lakers by routing the New York Knicks 123-102 on Saturday night. Avoiding any letdown two nights after winning a showdown against Los Angeles for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Giannis Antetokounmpo brings traveling sideshow to Garden as Bucks rout Knicks

At the Garden Saturday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo was introduced to wild cheers and the reigning MVP has attained superstar status around the league.
Newsday Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportsCBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Giannis gets 3rd triple-double, Bucks rout Knicks 123-102 https://t.co/6LBvfbO8rH 8 minutes ago

oshsports

Northwestern Sports Bucks 123, Knicks 102: Giannis has another triple-double and still gets a chance to rest for the Pacers https://t.co/XCAgDQhJD2 12 minutes ago

sports_pc

Post-Crescent Sports Bucks 123, Knicks 102: Giannis has another triple-double and still gets a chance to rest for the Pacers https://t.co/SR3MJPRXXR 15 minutes ago

CentWisSports

Central Wis. Sports Bucks 123, Knicks 102: Giannis has another triple-double and still gets a chance to rest for the Pacers https://t.co/n4fYVzDJeN 17 minutes ago

estyles24

EcWilliams @BradyKlopferNBA Harden gets wayyyyy more double teams, I saw a team triple team him at have court for the entire g… https://t.co/7hTrLXQZBB 27 minutes ago

journalsentinel

Journal Sentinel Bucks 123, Knicks 102: Giannis has another triple-double and still gets a chance to rest for the Pacers https://t.co/8OClnB8DfG 41 minutes ago

BastilleGlobal

BastilleGlobal Giannis gets 3rd triple-double, Bucks rout Knicks 123-102 https://t.co/zF2ufqWAOm https://t.co/1rUg7A0iXo 55 minutes ago

Matt_Velazquez

Matt Velazquez Latest for the JS: Bucks 123, Knicks 102: Giannis has another triple-double and still gets a chance to rest for the… https://t.co/Qc9W4Hp7Mf 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.