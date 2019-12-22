Giannis gets 3rd triple-double, Bucks rout Knicks 123-102

Sunday, 22 December 2019 () NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks followed their big victory over the Lakers by routing the New York Knicks 123-102 on Saturday night. Avoiding any letdown two nights after winning a showdown against Los Angeles for […]
At the Garden Saturday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo was introduced to wild cheers and the reigning MVP has attained superstar status around the league.