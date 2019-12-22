Global  

Hutchinson wins 1st, Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-1

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Michael Hutchinson made 29 saves in his first win of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory overall and first with a No. 2 goaltender. Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews each had two goals and an assist for […]
