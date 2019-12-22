N. Korean leader holds party meeting to bolster military Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

The Korean Central News Agency said Mr. Kim presided over a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party. It didn’t say when it took place. 👓 View full article

