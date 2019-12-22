Global  

'Bat big and bat once': Warner's Boxing Day message

The Age Sunday, 22 December 2019
David Warner has urged his teammates to be clear of mind when handling New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner should the tourists continue to set fielding traps during the Boxing Day Test.
