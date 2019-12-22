Global  

‘Vast majority’ of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin E

Sunday, 22 December 2019
‘Vast majority’ of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin EHealth officials now blame vitamin E acetate for the “vast majority” of cases in the U.S. outbreak of vaping illnesses and they say doctors should monitor patients more closely after they go home from the hospital. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the updated advice Friday. And, in a related move Friday, authorities investigating how patients obtained possibly tainted vape products said they have shut down 44 websites advertising the...
