49ers eliminate Rams from playoff contention with 34-31 win

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo converted a pair of conversions on third-and-16 to set up Robbie Gould’s game-winning 33-yard field goal with no time left and the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams from playoff contention with a 34-31 victory Saturday night. Garoppolo made up for a mostly […]
