Texas A&M uses big second-half run to beat Oregon St. 64-49

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Josh Nebo scored 15 points and Texas A&M used a big second half to rally from an 11-point deficit and beat Oregon State 64-49 on Saturday night. Quenton Jackson and Savion Flagg added 13 points apiece for Texas A&M. Tres Tinkle paced the Beavers with 21 points. Tinkle’s three-point play […]
Oregon men's basketball squeaks out a win while Oregon women's basketball senior Sabrina Ionescu records her 21st career triple-double. OSU was outplayed in second half in loss to Texas A&M.

