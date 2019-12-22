Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Elizabeth Warren says her previous fundraising experience made her decide to 'do better'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Elizabeth Warren charged an entry fee for a 2018 fundraiser. But she pledged not to hold those events as a presidential candidate, she said Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Elizabeth Warren says her previous fundraising experience made her decide to 'do better' https://t.co/Y5pvVIL38A https://t.co/1VOysBVn1F 19 minutes ago

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump Elizabeth Warren says her previous fundraising experience made her decide to 'do better' https://t.co/L7kxTTSEOC https://t.co/W4SPt9nk4Y 20 minutes ago

Keithy5280

Keith RT @dannowicki: "Elizabeth Warren says her previous fundraising experience made her decide to 'do better.'" (via @DMRegister/@USATODAY NETW… 30 minutes ago

DynamicAmerica

DynamicAmerica.org Elizabeth Warren says her previous fundraising experience made her decide to 'do better' https://t.co/U1kEF9DrSh https://t.co/FUN5QOCPdz 55 minutes ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "Elizabeth Warren says her previous fundraising experience made her decide to 'do better.'" (via @DMRegister/… https://t.co/rZmCdCLuCs 1 hour ago

simulationsaff

MATT S. RT @Libertea2012: Elizabeth Warren says her previous fundraising experience made her decide to 'do better' https://t.co/ba0TtcuKjS 1 hour ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Elizabeth Warren says her previous fundraising experience made her decide to 'do better' https://t.co/ba0TtcuKjS 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Elizabeth Warren says her previous fundraising experience made her decide to 'do better' https://t.co/pYYhhboLlE https://t.co/nJUHP4cvyW 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.