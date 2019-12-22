Global  

Bankrupt dupes luxury car clients, regulators asleep at the wheel

Brisbane Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Bankrupt dupes luxury car clients, regulators asleep at the wheelA bankrupt shonk has walked away from the wreckage of another luxury car hire business, leaving a string of angry creditors, while corporate regulators and Consumer Affairs Victoria appear to be asleep at the wheel.
