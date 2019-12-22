Global  

'Not for the faint of heart:' Critical landing test ahead for Boeing Starliner

Reuters Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed in its mission to reach the International Space Station was due to barrel down to the Earth's surface early on Sunday with the daunting task of landing safely.
