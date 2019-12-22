Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Virtanen, Miller lead Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jake Virtanen and J.T. Miller scored power-play goals in the first period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks (18-15-4). Tyler Myers had two assists. Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins (21-11-4). […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.