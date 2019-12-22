Virtanen, Miller lead Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 22 minutes ago )

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jake Virtanen and J.T. Miller scored power-play goals in the first period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks (18-15-4). Tyler Myers had two assists. Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins (21-11-4). […]


