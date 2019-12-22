Replacement Rauf runs riot as the Stars outshine the Hurricanes Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Dumped Australian all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell played key roles but it was Pakistani revelation Haris Rauf who stole the show as the Melbourne Stars powered to a second win from as many starts this Big Bash League season. 👓 View full article

