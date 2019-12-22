Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lane and Lys Gracieux triumph in Japan

The Age Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Australian jockey Damian Lane has added the group 1 Arima Kinen to his stunning 2019 calendar year, steering Cox Plate winner Lys Gracieux to victory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlemingtonVRC

Victoria Racing Club RT @DamienRactliffe: "That's one of their biggest races for the year with wagering and attention. I know there's the Japan Cup, but this is… 14 minutes ago

DamienRactliffe

Damien Ractliffe "That's one of their biggest races for the year with wagering and attention. I know there's the Japan Cup, but this… https://t.co/mpc1PneGE5 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.