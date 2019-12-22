Global  

Adam Scott wins Australian PGA

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott sealed his first tournament win in almost four years Sunday when he shot 3-under 69 to win the Australian PGA Championships by two shots. Scott’s win gave him the 30th title of his professional career and his second Australian PGA crown after his win at Royal Pines in […]
