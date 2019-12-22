Pietrangelo scores twice as Blues top Sharks 5-2

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored twice in the third period, Jake Allen had 34 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Saturday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals. Pietrangelo finished a 2-on-1 with a shot past Martin Jones for a 3-2 lead with 8:53


