Pietrangelo scores twice as Blues top Sharks 5-2

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored twice in the third period, Jake Allen had 34 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Saturday night in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals. Pietrangelo finished a 2-on-1 with a shot past Martin Jones for a 3-2 lead with 8:53 […]
