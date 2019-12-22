Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Afghanistan's Ghani wins slim majority of presidential vote in preliminary results

Reuters Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Afghanistan's incumbent President, Ashraf Ghani, won a slim majority of votes in a Sept. 28 election, delayed preliminary results showed on Sunday, in a poll that plunged the country into political uncertainty.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Afghan poll results suggest slim win for Ghani

Afghan poll results suggest slim win for Ghani 01:53

 Afghanistan's incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won a slim majority of votes in a September election, delayed preliminary results showed on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.