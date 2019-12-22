Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds in the heart of the city's financial district on Sunday after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Henry Yeung RT @dev_discourse: UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear #HongKong protesters after #Uighur support rally https://t.co/7mDZrXwvWM 22 seconds ago Munzy RT @thetribunechd: Clashes as police try to clear #HongKong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/0vTgPBk6og 3 minutes ago Emma Batha Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/NdI7g0PGeX 3 minutes ago ZULEYDI P Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/Jhq0dPbDFa https://t.co/LmvGNq9kvg 11 minutes ago Fault in our iman RT @STcom: Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/UyE0Rwu3DS 13 minutes ago