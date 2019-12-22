Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Reuters Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong riot police pepper sprayed protesters to disperse crowds in the heart of the city's financial district on Sunday after a largely peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs turned chaotic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Henry84707816

Henry Yeung RT @dev_discourse: UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear #HongKong protesters after #Uighur support rally https://t.co/7mDZrXwvWM 22 seconds ago

munzy90

Munzy RT @thetribunechd: Clashes as police try to clear #HongKong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/0vTgPBk6og 3 minutes ago

EmmaBatha

Emma Batha Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/NdI7g0PGeX 3 minutes ago

zuleydi_perez

ZULEYDI P Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/Jhq0dPbDFa https://t.co/LmvGNq9kvg 11 minutes ago

FIRASVAMP

Fault in our iman RT @STcom: Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/UyE0Rwu3DS 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.