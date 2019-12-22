Global  

Hong Kong protesters rally against China's Uighur crackdown

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Many Hong Kongers are watching with fear the scale of China's crackdown in Xinjiang. A protest in support of Uighurs was violently put down by riot police.
Loserpool_hk

Loserpool RT @dev_discourse: UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear #HongKong protesters after #Uighur support rally https://t.co/7mDZrXwvWM 3 seconds ago

iv_arkura

Arkura RT @dwnews: The protest in support of Uighurs was violently put down by the Hong Kong riot police. https://t.co/7Utar2dh4O 8 seconds ago

Loserpool_hk

Loserpool RT @AlArabiya_Eng: More than 1,000 people in Hong Kong rallied peacefully in support of China's ethnic Uighurs, waving Uighur flags and pos… 9 seconds ago

elaynehk20

🐈 🅔🅛🅐🅨🅝🅔 🥽😷⛑ RT @benedictrogers: Hong Kong police clash with protesters after Uighur rally https://t.co/0Mk2LQqDUj 13 seconds ago

momolauwing

momolauwing RT @AFP: Hong Kong protesters have been rallying in solidarity with China's Uighurs in a move that is likely to infuriate Beijing. as they… 16 seconds ago

Ling57153468

smallpotato RT @guardian: Hong Kong police clash with protesters after Uighur rally https://t.co/xzRsSXCKq0 17 seconds ago

LauHin1

Lau Hin 😷 RT @SBSNews: Clashes have taken place between police and demonstrators after a largely-peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs… 37 seconds ago

nadimashkieh

nada dimashk. chehab Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally https://t.co/AuV2Iiz3RG 1 minute ago

