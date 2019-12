Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s Benghazi-based forces claimed they seized a ship with Turkish crew members, as tensions in the eastern Mediterranean continue to rise over a contentious maritime border deal. In a statement late Saturday, the self-styled Libyan National Army said a vessel flying a Grenada flag with several Turkish crew members had been […] 👓 View full article