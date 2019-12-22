Global  

Police: Multiple people shot at Chicago residence

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Multiple people were shot early Sunday at a house on Chicago’s South Side, police said. Details about the number of victims and the extent of injuries were not immediately available. Chicago police were to hold a press conference “regarding the multiple shooting victims” at 6 a.m. local time, tweeted Tom Ahern, the […]
