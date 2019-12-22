Georgia Toffolo begs for help after she is 'detained at Malé airport and banned from flying home to London'

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ravi V S RT @Independent: Georgia Toffolo begs for help after being 'detained' at Maldives airport https://t.co/sBKiNe8Vkz 14 minutes ago Tony young No talent insignificantI'm A Celeb's Georgia Toffolo breaks down in tears as she's 'detained' at Maldives airport a… https://t.co/WO72QpS47L 35 minutes ago Independent Lifestyle Georgia Toffolo begs for help after being 'detained' at Maldives airport https://t.co/U5cbnaC97a 40 minutes ago Jamie Pickles I'm A Celeb's Georgia Toffolo breaks down in tears as she's 'detained' at Maldives airport and begs for help https://t.co/TCKEwjNAuM 41 minutes ago TheGlovemeister Georgia Toffolo in tears and begging for help as she's detained in Maldives https://t.co/fsT3PkD6VA via @MetroUK 44 minutes ago Birmingham Live Toff has now been released! https://t.co/Yj7fwW86E8 46 minutes ago Steve James 3. Georgia Toffolo 'detained' at Male airport and desperately begs for help https://t.co/c2SZFG4G82 1 hour ago Goss.ie Georgia Toffolo breaks down and begs for help as she’s ‘detained’ in the Maldives https://t.co/MLWYu0UyPm https://t.co/6SQYT3QPEM 1 hour ago