Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Georgia Toffolo begs for help after she is 'detained at Malé airport and banned from flying home to London'

Telegraph.co.uk Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RaviVS007

Ravi V S RT @Independent: Georgia Toffolo begs for help after being 'detained' at Maldives airport https://t.co/sBKiNe8Vkz 14 minutes ago

tonyyoung1690

Tony young No talent insignificantI'm A Celeb's Georgia Toffolo breaks down in tears as she's 'detained' at Maldives airport a… https://t.co/WO72QpS47L 35 minutes ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Georgia Toffolo begs for help after being 'detained' at Maldives airport https://t.co/U5cbnaC97a 40 minutes ago

JamiePickles1

Jamie Pickles I'm A Celeb's Georgia Toffolo breaks down in tears as she's 'detained' at Maldives airport and begs for help https://t.co/TCKEwjNAuM 41 minutes ago

MartinG8177

TheGlovemeister Georgia Toffolo in tears and begging for help as she's detained in Maldives https://t.co/fsT3PkD6VA via @MetroUK 44 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Toff has now been released! https://t.co/Yj7fwW86E8 46 minutes ago

SittingCalf

Steve James 3. Georgia Toffolo 'detained' at Male airport and desperately begs for help https://t.co/c2SZFG4G82 1 hour ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Georgia Toffolo breaks down and begs for help as she’s ‘detained’ in the Maldives https://t.co/MLWYu0UyPm https://t.co/6SQYT3QPEM 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.