Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing Starliner lands in New Mexico after aborted space mission

euronews Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing Starliner Lands In New Mexico After Inaugural Orbit

Boeing Starliner Lands In New Mexico After Inaugural Orbit 01:44

 The ship ran into technical difficulties and wasn't able to rendezvous with the International Space Station.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Artstrada

Artstrada Magazine RT @ABCWorldNews: LANDING CONFIRMED: Video shows the moment the Boeing Starliner spacecraft successfully landed in New Mexico after a faile… 19 seconds ago

exaday

Exaday Anyone who has dealt with manipulating epoch time has felt this pain...Starliner failed to make orbit because "th... https://t.co/1nab6b8HsO 4 minutes ago

erkanguntore

I Have a Dream RT @MichaelGalanin: Boeing Starliner Lands Safely in New Mexico After Aborted Trip to International Space Station Source: Time Magazine/Boe… 5 minutes ago

itzteclius

Tech Accessories Boeing Starliner capsule softly lands in New Mexico after dramatic mission https://t.co/BVWMmz0GZq https://t.co/hlhtASSutk 5 minutes ago

andres_0705

poggers time! RT @ABC: LANDING CONFIRMED: Video shows the moment the Boeing Starliner spacecraft successfully landed in New Mexico after a failed mission… 6 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Boeing Starliner lands in New Mexico after aborted mission https://t.co/zwQSE4ePbf https://t.co/lwBY0nxg9Y 8 minutes ago

dinezhcom

Dinezh.com Boeing Starliner Lands in New Mexico After Clock Error Prompts Early Return https://t.co/TXLXwdMSal https://t.co/1hpzXN0uGf 9 minutes ago

Bottest75162951

Bottest Greetings! Boeing's 1st Starliner Spacecraft Lands in New Mexico After Shortened Test Flight: Boeing's first Starli… https://t.co/uDA8UqEvoR 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.