Tesco Christmas card contains cry for help from China prisoners who made it Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

A London schoolgirl has opened a charity card to find a disturbing message from foreign prisoners claiming forced labor for Britain's largest retailer. Tesco has said it is "shocked" by the allegations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this