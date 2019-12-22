Global  

Reports say 7 people shot early Sunday in downtown Baltimore

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
BALTIMORE (AP) — Seven people were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting, the Baltimore Police Department and news reports said. The department said on its Facebook page that police responded to a report of a shooting at 2:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located four victims […]
News video: Baltimore Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Injured 7 People In Overnight Shooting

Baltimore Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Injured 7 People In Overnight Shooting 02:15

 Police in Baltimore are investigating after an overnight shooting outside of iVilla Lounge left seven people injured.

