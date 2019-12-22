Global  

Boeing's Starliner capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission

The Age Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Boeing safely landed its crew capsule in the New Mexico desert on Sunday after an aborted flight to the International Space Station.
News video: Starliner returns early after failed mission

Starliner returns early after failed mission 01:24

 Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has returned early after a timing error meant it failed to dock with the International Space Station.

Boeing Starliner Returns To Earth [Video]Boeing Starliner Returns To Earth

Boeing's Starliner has landed.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:36Published

Timer malfunction leaves Boeing spaceship adrift [Video]Timer malfunction leaves Boeing spaceship adrift

Boeing&apos;s Starliner space capsule won&apos;t make it to the International Space Station after a timer malfunction made it burn too much fuel. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published


Boeing Starliner lands in New Mexico after aborted space mission

1
euronews

Boeing's Starliner Lands Safely Back To Earth After Aborted Space Station Mission

The journey is being hailed as a major achievement despite failing to complete a core objective: docking at the international space station. NASA hopes to launch...
NPR


