Chicago House Party Shooting Leaves 13 Wounded, 4 Critically, Police Say

NYTimes.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The party was part of a memorial for a person who was killed in April, the authorities said.
News video: 13 People Shot At Englewood House Party

13 People Shot At Englewood House Party 02:08

 Thirteen people were shot at a house party early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood. Four victims were critically wounded. Police were questioning two people. CBS 2's Vi Nguyen reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Thirteen injured in shooting at Chicago house party

Thirteen people have been injured in a shooting at a house party in Chicago, police said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comCTV News

