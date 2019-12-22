Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tesco pulls Christmas cards over China forced labour claim

FT.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
UK supermarket suspends production after girl finds message purportedly from jail inmates
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christmas cards 'held message from China prisoners'

It comes after a girl reportedly found a message from Chinese prisoners in a box of Tesco Christmas cards.
BBC News

Tesco halts production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labour

It comes after a girl reportedly found a message from Chinese prisoners in a box of Tesco Christmas cards.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.