Tesco pulls Christmas cards over China forced labour claim

UK supermarket suspends production after girl finds message purportedly from jail inmates



Recent related news from verified sources Christmas cards 'held message from China prisoners' It comes after a girl reportedly found a message from Chinese prisoners in a box of Tesco Christmas cards.

BBC News 9 hours ago



Tesco halts production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labour It comes after a girl reportedly found a message from Chinese prisoners in a box of Tesco Christmas cards.

BBC News 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this