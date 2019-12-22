Global  

British retailer halts work at Chinese factory over prison labor claim

euronews Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
British retailer halts work at Chinese factory over prison labor claim
News video: Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor

Tesco stops production at Chinese factory over alleged 'forced' labor 01:32

 SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them. The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a note inside the card allegedly written by prisoners in Shanghai saying they were "forced to work...

