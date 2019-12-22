British retailer halts work at Chinese factory over prison labor claim

SHANGHAI — Tesco has halted production of Christmas cards at a factory in China after a British girl found a message from workers inside one of them.
The BBC reports that Florence Widdicombe found a note inside the card allegedly written by prisoners in Shanghai saying they were "forced to work...
